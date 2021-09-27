Hey Ho, it sold! Johnny Ramone’s famous Mosrite guitar fetches over $900K at Boston memorabilia auction

Credit: Ian Harper

A rare electric guitar that The Ramones‘ Johnny Ramone played and recorded with from 1977 to 1996 sold for more than $900,000 at a rock memorabilia auction held over the weekend in Boston.

The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II model, which the late guitarist used at every Ramones gig from November 1977 through the band’s final concert in August of ’96, fetched $937,500, according to the Boston-based RR Auction company.

Ramone, born John Cummings, played the Mosrite at nearly 2,000 shows and also used it to record most of The Ramones’ albums.

The guitar has a white body and a black pickguard, and Johnny signed the back in black marker, “Johnny Ramone, My Main Guitar, 1977-1996.”

The instrument was one of many Ramones-related items sold at the auction, which offered memorabilia from a collection belonging to veteran producer and musician Daniel Rey, a longtime associate of the legendary punk band.

“The consignor was thrilled with the results and is very happy that the guitar is in the hands of someone who will curate Johnny Ramone’s Mosrite for future generations to enjoy,” says RR Auction executive Bobby Livingston.

The winning bidder wished to remain anonymous.

Among the other items sold at the auction was a blue Mosrite Mark-2 Johnny Ramone signature model guitar owned and played by Johnny, which brought $46,875. In addition, three Shure microphones that Ramones frontman Joey Ramone used at the group’s final concert, which took place in Los Angeles in August 1996, fetched $13,125.

You can check out the full results of the sale at RRAuction.com.

Johnny died of prostate cancer at age 55 in 2004.

