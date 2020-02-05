“Hey Meg & Harry! Sublet My NYC Apartment!”

Madonna made a plea to Harry and Meghan to move to New York. The Royals. who have recently announced they’ll be stepping out of the Royal spotlight in an effort to become financially independent, want to place roots in Canada.

Madonna, however, thinks they should move to her Central Park West apartment, “Do Megan [sic] and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??” Madonna asked her hairdresser in a video. “Don’t run off to Canada, It’s so boring there…Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW,” Madonna said.

The Material Girl’s apartment has two bedrooms and overlooks Central Park, do you think Harry and Meghan should consider Madonna’s offer?