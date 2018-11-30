Hey! Not ONLY Hipsters Like PBR! I Love It! And Thankfully It’ll Be Around For Many Years To Come!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: In this photo illustration, cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer sit on a table, November 15, 2018 in New York City. Pabst Brewing Company has filed a lawsuit against MillerCoors. Pabst claims that MillerCoors wants to put them out of business by ending a partnership where MillerCoors brews Pabst’s beers, a practice known as contract brewing. The trial began on Monday and is set to run through Nov. 30th at the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The future looks bright for the frat boy and hipster favorite Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) beer.

MillerCoors currently produces and packages the majority of the PBR beer and the company said that they wanted out of the deal which was set to end in 2020.

The makers of PBR took the beer giant to court and managed to reach an undisclosed settlement.

A rep for Pabst said that the company, “will continue to offer…authentic, great tasting and affordable brews to all Americans for many, many years to come.”

