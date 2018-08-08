“Hey There Delilah” Being Turned Into A TV Show?!

The “Hollywood Reporter” says that the PLAIN WHITE T’s song “Hey There Delilah“ is being turned into a TV show. To which I say- QUESTION MARK!?!?

It’s being described as a “scripted dramedy” about a long-distance relationship. The band IS involved in pitching the concept to various networks . . . but it’s unclear if they’ll have any part in the show.

The song came out in 12 years ago in 2006, and it’s about a long-distance flirtation between a struggling musician and a college student. And that’s about it.

BTW, Tom Higgenson says it’s basically a true story. It’s about a girl he fell for when they were both already in relationships.

Will you tune in to see if Tom and Delilah get together in the end?!