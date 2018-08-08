“Hey There Delilah” Being Turned Into A TV Show?!
By Tracy St. George
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 10:15 AM

The “Hollywood Reporter” says that the PLAIN WHITE T’s song Hey There Delilah is being turned into a TV show.  To which I say- QUESTION MARK!?!?

It’s being described as a “scripted dramedy” about a long-distance relationship.  The band IS involved in pitching the concept to various networks . . . but it’s unclear if they’ll have any part in the show.

The song came out in 12 years ago in 2006, and it’s about a long-distance flirtation between a struggling musician and a college student.  And that’s about it.

BTW, Tom Higgenson says it’s basically a true story.  It’s about a girl he fell for when they were both already in relationships.

Will you tune in to see if Tom and Delilah get together in the end?!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Have You Seen KFC’s New ‘Colonel’? Hop On Board The DIY Face Mask Craze Who Bans a Winnie the Pooh Movie? China. That’s Who Robert Redford Announces Retirement From Acting Will Jennifer Aniston Ever Be Rid Of The Brad Pitt Rumors? But They Don’t Have Cell Phones! How Do They Know I Need The “Amish Uber?”
Comments