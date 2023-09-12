HGTV Announces New Real Estate Show ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

More than 1.8 million people follow the @ZillowGoneWild Instagram account, and its popularity has inspired a new HGTV show. The series will feature eight half-hour episodes and a one-hour season finale, which “will showcase three weird, wonderful and wildly quirky for-sale homes as well as the characters who own them.” The finale episode will reveal the most over-the-top property. The series is slated to premiere in early 2024. Do you follow an Instagram account that you think could be made into a television series?

