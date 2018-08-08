HGTV to Restore ‘Brady Bunch House’

We now know who will buy the Brady Bunch house in Southern California. It’s HGTV.

HGTV will restore the home to its “1970’s glory.”

The home was used in exterior shots for The Brady Bunch television series.

Lance Bass was in the running to buy the home but he posted on Instagram that he had been stopped by a “corporate buyer.”

What kind of show can you see HGTV doing around the house? Do you like 70’s retro style?