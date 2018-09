A Florida woman was shocked, incredulous and angry when she was turned away from a Taco Bell drive-thru in Hialeah because the woman at the order window didn’t speak Spanish.

The frustrated customer took down the store number and got the employee’s name, Louisa, and returned the next day to report her…she was fired.

The post Hialeah Taco Bell Employee FIRED for Refusing to Serve English-Speaking Customer appeared first on 850 WFTL.