Hidden Valley Coming Out With a Line of Sauces

Ranch lovers, you’re now about to get one heck of a treat.
Hidden Valley is coming out with a line of sauces that will allow you to put ranch on anything you want.
It’s called “Secret Sauce” and comes in three flavors original, smokehouse, and spicy.
Not much else is known about the flavors but according to Hidden Valley’s website, all the flavors are “restaurant inspired.”
Have you spotted the Hidden Valley sauces? What do you like to eat with ranch dressing?

