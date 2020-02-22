Hidden Valley Coming Out With a Line of Sauces

Ranch lovers, you’re now about to get one heck of a treat.
Hidden Valley is coming out with a line of sauces that will allow you to put ranch on anything you want.
It’s called “Secret Sauce” and comes in three flavors original, smokehouse, and spicy.
Not much else is known about the flavors but according to Hidden Valley’s website, all the flavors are “restaurant inspired.”
Have you spotted the Hidden Valley sauces? What do you like to eat with ranch dressing?
View this post on Instagram
New Hidden Valley Ranch Secret Sauce! The three flavors are original, smokehouse, and spicy. I have a very real obsession with Ranch, so I will be getting these ASAP. These will be available at Walmart starting April 1st. You can also head to my story for the link to order online! What would you drizzle… or slather this on?!