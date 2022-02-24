High-quality vinyl and CD reissues of Van Halen’s first six albums due out soon

Warner Records/Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab

High-quality audiophile versions of Van Halen‘s first six studio albums will be released later this year as two-LP box sets mastered at 45 rpm, as well as on the SACD format, by the Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, starting with the band’s self-titled 1978 debut.

Two-LP vinyl versions and SACDs of 1979’s Van Halen II, 1980’s Women and Children First, 1981’s Fair Warning, 1982’s Diver Down and 1984’s, um, 1984 will then be released at a later date.

The vinyl box sets, which are pressed on 180-gram vinyl, will feature LPs created using Mobile Fidelity’s ultra-hi-fi UltraDisc One-Step lacquering process. The LPs come housed in a deluxe box that features special foil-stamped jackets.

All six albums can be pre-ordered now at MusicDirect.com, with the LP sets priced at $125 and the SACDs at $29.99. The albums also will be available in both formats at MoFi.com.

Van Halen’s first six albums all featured the band’s classic lineup of frontman David Lee Roth, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen and bassist Michael Anthony. The records all were certified multi-platinum by the RIAA, with Van Halen and 1984 both being certified Diamond for sales of at least 10 million copies in the U.S.

“Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab is excited to release Van Halen’s first six iconic albums in the [UltraDisc One-Step] and SACD formats for the first time,” says the company’s president, Jim Davis. “Fans will experience Van Halen’s original blend of raw power and Hollywood flair like never before through these limited-edition, audiophile-grade One-Step vinyl box sets.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.