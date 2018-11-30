High School Student Found on Campus with Loaded Gun

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a 15-year-old high school who brought a loaded gun onto the school’s campus.

The incident occurred Friday at Sebastian River High School.

According to the report, an administrator located the gun in the teen’s duffel bag and contacted authorities.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities did report that the gun was stolen during an auto burglary in Sebastian.

Charges are expected to be filed.

This is a developing story.