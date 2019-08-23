"Higher" and higher: Whitney Houston is back on top of 'Billboard''s dance chart

RCA Records

Whitney Houston may be gone, but she's still topping the Billboard charts. Her version of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love," produced by superstar deejay KYGO, has hit #1 on the publication's Dance Club Songs chart.

As previously reported, Whitney recorded the song in 1990 during sessions for her album I'm Your Baby Tonight, but it was only released in Japan. The estate asked KYGO to give it a modern remix, and it's since become Whitney's first chart hit in 10 years.

Overall, this is Whitney's 14th #1 on the Dance Club Songs chart. Her first was "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," back in 1987; before "Higher Love," she'd last topped the chart in 2009 with "Million Dollar Bill."

As Billboard notes, some other artists who ruled the charts in the '80s join Whitney on the dance chart. Madonna's song "I Rise," from her latest album Madame X, is #2 on Dance Club Songs. She recently released a bunch of remixes of that track. Sting is #5 on that same chart with his recently reworked version of "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free."

But that's not all. Mari Burelle's cover of "Let's Hear It For the Boy" by Deniece Williams is #13, while "Jump 2019," a new remix of Van Halen's 1983 smash by Armin Van Buuren, is #21.

