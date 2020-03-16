Hilary Duff hilariously slams rumors that her marriage is in trouble

Getty Images for Adopt Together

Getty Images for Adopt TogetherDespite what the headlines may say, Hilary Duff has nothing to come clean about when it comes to her marriage.

The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to show her followers the cover of a tabloid magazine which read "Marriage on the rocks already?" underneath her headshot.

Instead of vehemently lashing out at the false claim, Duff instead hilariously poked fun it.

"Apearantly [sic] matt [sic] and I are having trouble," the Younger actress wrote next to an image of the headline. "He hasn't told me yet..."

The former Disney channel star has only been married to songwriter Matthew Koma for about three months, but the two have been in a relationship since January 2017. They also have 1-year-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair, together.

