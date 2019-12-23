Hilary Duff secretly tied the knot with Matthew Koma over the weekend

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessWhile the country gears up for the holidays, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have something else to celebrate. The two were wed in a ultra-private ceremony over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Younger star quietly posted a photo from her wedding, which took place during Saturday's winter solstice, and simply captioned it, "This." Duff is all smiles wearing a stunning cream-colored wedding dress and cape alongside Koma, wearing a tailored navy tuxedo.

The two are surrounded by blush-colored roses as they stand next to a vintage Jeep Grand Wagoneer with "Just Married" delicately written upon the rear windshield. The two continued the vintage theme by tying empty soup cans with string to the bumper, which is also adorned with a gorgeous rose garland.

Duff posted snippets of her special day to her Instagram Stories, the first being a boomerang of little pond with swans in it, followed by a photo of her and Koma showing off their new rings in a mirror while sharing a happy kiss.

Koma, posting the same photo to his Instagram, also revealed the date of their ceremony by sweetly writing, "for the rest of forever... 12.21.19"

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate the happy couple. Singer Bebe Rexha exclaimed "You guys are sooo cute" on Koma's photo while Vanessa Lachey gushed on Duff's, "Amaaaazzzzing! And WOW! Just WOW! Love you guys! And your Love!!!"

While details on the wedding are limited, People magazine spoke to a source close to the couple, who revealed, "The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends."

The two were first linked in 2017 and welcomed a daughter in October 2018. The "So Yesterday" singer broke the news of their engagement in a sweet Instagram announcement in May.

