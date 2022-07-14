Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Docuseries Sets Star-Studded Guest List

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are hosting an Apple TV+ docuseries called, Gutsy.

The docuseries will debut on September 9 on the platform.

The list of guests include Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and more.

The docuseries is based on the Clintons’ The Book of Gutsy Women.

