Hillary Clinton confirms she is ‘not running’ for president in 2020

Democrat Hillary Clinton officially confirmed that she is ‘not running’ for president in 2020.

Monday evening, the former presidential candidate finally answered speculations about the 2020 election for the first time in an interview with News12 Westchester.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton said.

Despite ruling out a presidential bid, Clinton said she ‘is not going anywhere’ when it comes to speaking out about politics.

Clinton went on to speak about the “long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration.”

But acknowledged that she is “thrilled by the exciting, dynamic women who were elected to Congress and already making their mark.”