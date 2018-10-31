Hillary Clinton Jokes, “They All Look Alike” Referencing Holder and Booker

Hillary Clinton lost her grip during an interview about political correctness with Kara Swisher.
Clinton joked about how black men like Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and former Attorney General Eric Holder “all look alike.”

Hillary They all look alike 1

Clinton further joked that she was “paid” by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to make the comment.
During that same discussion, Clinton admitted that she still would “like to be president.”

