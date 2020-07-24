Hip-hop remix of Chicago's "25 or 6 to 4" released, coinciding with original song's 50th anniversary

Rhino

A reimagined and remixed hip-hop version of Chicago‘s classic 1970 song “25 or 6 to 4” was released today as a digital single and via streaming services, 50 years after the arrival of the original song. “25 or 6 to 4 (GoArmy Remix)” features vocals by indie rapper realnamejames, along with sampled vocal and musical elements from the original track.

An abbreviated version of the remix debuted this past December as part of the U.S. Army’s “What’ Your Warrior?” campaign, which showcased the opportunities offered to young people by joining the military branch.

You also can check out a lyric video for the full remix at Chicago’s official YouTube channel.

“I so respect the skills of realnamejames with his tour de force rap that creates a metaphor for bravery and accomplishment,” says Chicago singer/keyboardist Robert Lamm, who wrote “25 or 6 to 4.” “It’s exciting to have my song morph into a powerful audio/video experience.”

“25 or 6 to 4” appeared on Chicago’s self-titled second album and became the band’s first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #4. It was recorded by the group’s original lineup of Lamm, singer/bassist Peter Cetera, guitarist/singer Terry Kath, drummer Danny Seraphine and horn players Lee Loughnane, James Pankow and Walter Parazaider. Cetera handled lead vocals on the track.

By Matt Friedlander

