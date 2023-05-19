His shiny machine: Eddie Van Halen’s Porsche is up for auction

John Medina/WireImage

If you’ve got lots of money and are tired of the usual rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia, listen up.

In addition to guitars, the late Eddie Van Halen also loved cars, and one of his favorites is going under the hammer Saturday, May 20, in Indianapolis.

Mecum Auctions is selling Eddie’s 2016 silver Porsche 2016 911 GT3 RS, which he custom ordered and then raved about to Car and Driver magazine. In addition to being a Porsche, the car is special because it comes with a signed certificate of authenticity, as well as custom carbon fiber door sill plates with an illuminated Van Halen logo.

As an extra bonus, the phone-dialing software in the dashboard hasn’t been erased and displays “Edward Van Halen’s iPhone” as one of the device choices.

According to Inside Hook, Eddie sold the car in July 2020, just three months before his death. When he sold it, the odometer read just over 15,000 miles; the current owner has put another thousand on it.

The car is estimated to bring between $200,000 and $225,000.

The Porsche was just one of several luxury and sports cars Eddie owned: a Lamborghini Miura can be heard revving on Van Halen’s 1984 hit “Panama.”

