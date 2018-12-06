History Comes To Life A documentary about World War I with never-before-seen footage to commemorate the centennial of the end of the war. Totally remastered by director Peter Jackson. This is incredible #jenandbill#PeterJackson#TheGreatWar#TheyShallNotGrowOld#WW1 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Fun Facts About Christmas Songs That We NEVER Knew George W Delivers An Awesome Eulogy For His Dad NBC to Air ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’, Blake Shelton To Host Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back $1 Dozen Donuts Kelly Clarkson Meeting Cher For The First Time Is The Only Video That Should Exist On The Internet OH! So It Was Gwyneth Who Made Yoga Popular. Give Me A Break Girl!