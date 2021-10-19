‘History of the World’ Part 2 Is Happening

Comedy fans you’ll be happy to know that there will be a History of the World part two.

If you’re unfamiliar with the comedy, in part one the film poked fun at different parts of history but plans for a sequel were never planned.

At the end of the film, there was a joke about what would come in part two, but now those jokes are becoming a reality. The 95-year-old Mel Brooks is writing a part two set to air on Hulu.

Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and more will also be involved as writers and producers for the project. This will mark the first time that Brooks will do a sequel to any of his films.

What was your favorite scene in History of the World: Part 1? What other Mel Brooks film should get a sequel?