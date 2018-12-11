Hit-and-Run Victim Identified

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Boca Raton 20-year-old Asia McClave of Lighthouse Point.

The incident occurred Monday night on West Glades Road, just east of I-95.

Witnesses told authorities that a grey, possibly silver Hyundai which was driving at a high rate of speed struck McClave as she attempted to cross the street and kept going.

Investigators say the vehicle involved, will likely be missing a side mirror and may have some front-end damage.

If you believe you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Eric Genden at 561-620-6223 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.