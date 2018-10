Here’s something to make you feel old today. Britney Spears’ Hit Me Baby One More Time was released 20 years ago on October 23rd, 1998. The song was written by Max Martin and it debuted…on cassette! It is an iconic pop song even though the video may not have aged well with “sexy” teens dancing around in private school uniforms. What is your favorite Britney Spears song? Do you remember where you were when you saw the video the first time?