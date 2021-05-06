Hitmaking songwriter & perennial Oscar nominee Diane Warren is getting her very own movie

Credit: Nick Spanos

She’s written hit songs for many movies, but now Diane Warren is getting a whole movie devoted to just her.

Warren has written hits like Aerosmith‘s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” Cher‘s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” Starship‘s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” LeAnn Rimes‘ “How Do I Live,” Toni Braxton‘s “Un-break My Heart,” DeBarge‘s “Rhythm of the Night,” and the Patti LaBelle–Celine Dion duet “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” just to name a few.

She’s also been nominated 12 times for the Best Original Song Oscar but has never won; her most recent loss was just last month.

The as-yet untitled documentary, featuring never-before-seen archival footage and intimate interviews, promises to “unveil the mystique” around the very private Diane, who began writing songs at age 14 and now has nine number-one hits, 32 top 10 hits and 100 movie music credits to her name.

“I know there are a lot of music documentaries, but this is the first one about me!” Warren says in a statement. “I am looking forward to ‘turning back time’ (see what I did there) and sharing my story. There will be looking back and there will also be looking forward, which to me is always the most exciting part.”

