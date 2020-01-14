Hits by Elton John, The Police, Eurythmics, Neil Diamond inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

"Tiny Dancer" is one of many classic songs and albums that have been given the honor by the Recording Academy. To qualify, the recordings must be at least 25 years old and "exhibit qualitative or historical significance." The Grammy Hall of Fame now comprises 1,114 recordings, counting the 26 that are being inducted this year.

In addition to "Tiny Dancer," this year's inductees also include Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," "Every Breath You Take" by The Police, and Peter Frampton's landmark 1976 album Frampton Comes Alive!

Other notable inductees this year are Joni Mitchell's Clouds album, The Allman Brothers Band's classic Eat a Peach album, surf-rock classic "Wipe Out" by the Surfaris, Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'," Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight," Public Enemy's landmark hip-hop album It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, and even Devo's 1978 debut album, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

This year's inductees will be mentioned during the Grammy Awards, which airs January 26 on CBS.

