Hittin’ The Road For A Vaca This Summer? Rent A FAB RV!

OK…you might not be able to rent THOSE….but check these out!

How would you like to travel safely, socially distanced, and in style on your upcoming road trip?

Nashville-based Hemphill Brothers will let you rent one of their 100 luxury tour buses that are usually reserved for celebrities as they travel across the country. Since there are no tours going on due to the pandemic, the buses are available.

The tricked-out rides have heated marble bathroom floors, power blinds, leather and granite details and enough space to stretch out as you travel to your destination.

Rental prices vary based on the length of time you want to ride like a rock star. We’re not sure if that price comes with a driver.

Would you do this to get away during the pandemic? Do you know someone who can drive a bus?