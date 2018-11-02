HIV-Positive Davie Man Accused Of Raping Teenage Girl Without Using Condom

A South Florida 55-year-old man who’s HIV-positive is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl without using protection.

Davie police arrested William Charles Bell on charges that he allegedly repeatedly raped a young girl while she stayed in his mobile home on weekends over the summer.

Law enforcement is looking for more victims.

The incidents date back to August, and the girl says Bell never wore a condom. Bell was arrested after the girl’s mother found out about the relationship and called authorities.

Police say they discovered Bell was HIV-positive during the investigation, and that he transmitted the virus to his ex-wife nearly 20 years ago.

It’s not clear whether the alleged victim also contracted the virus, or what Bell’s relationship to her is. Bell is charged with engaging in sexual activity with a minor, engaging in sexual performance of a child, possession of child pornography on a computer and resisting arrest without violence.