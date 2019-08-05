“Hobbs and Shaw” Speeds to Number One at the Box Office

The Rock and Jason Statham have the number one movie with their Fast and Furious spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” banking $60 million at the box office.

Second place goes to Disney’s “The Lion King” earning $38 million over the weekend.

Quentin Tarantino’s flick “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” rounded out the top three with $20 million after its second week in theaters.

“Spiderman” and “Toy Story 4′ completed the top five films.

Which of the top five movies have you not seen yet? Which of the top five do you want to see the most?