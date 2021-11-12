‘Hocus Pocus 2’ First Look Picture released by Disney+

Disney+ is teasing fans with a new image from the sequel of the classic movie ‘Hocus Pocus’.

Hocus Pocus 2 releases a new image that shows all 3 of the Sanderson sisters from the movie, and the image has fans very excited about the release.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy will be reprising their classic roles in the sequel and is set to be released next fall.

The Sanderson Sisters will be summoned by three young girls into the current world, and the sisters plan to takeover.

What has been your favorite sequel to be released? Which sequel was the worst?