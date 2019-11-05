Hocus Pocus 2 Is Coming

It looks like the Sanderson sisters are back. You’ve probably heard the spooky news that a sequel to Hocus Pocus is in the works for Disney Plus! But Sarah Jessica Parker — who played hilariously giddy Sarah Sanderson — has announced news that makes us want to grab our broomsticks and cauldrons already. Parker took to Instagram with a picture of the original witches from the 1993 film with the caption, “Halloween 2019. One for the books.” One fan commented, “Any chance for a sequel?” Parker herself replied back with, “We have all said yes. Now we wait.” No word yet when the film would be released.