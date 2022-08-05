‘Hocus Pocus’ Coffee Is a Thing

If you love coffee and love the film Hocus Pocus you’re in for a treat.

To get you in the spirit for the new day a new Hocus Pocus coffee blend should do the trick.

The Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Brew is a medium-roasted blend made with a hint of caramel apple and cinnamon.

The 100% Arabica bean coffee is now available online in the ground or whole bean varieties.

