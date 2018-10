If you want to relive 1993 this Halloween, AMC Theaters are helping you get into the spirit with an anniversary showing of “Hocus Pocus.” It’s been 25 years since the best Halloween movie has graced the big screen and our inner child couldn’t be happier. AMC will show ‘Hocus Pocus’ nationwide starting October 26th – October 31st. Tickets are on sale now. Who is your favorite ‘Hocus Pocus’ witch?