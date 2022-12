Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Holiday Lights Tour sponsored by Dunkin!

1st Place with 334 votes & the winner of a $500 Dunkin’ gift card is William P. from Coral Springs!

Lighting Up the Sky In Coral Springs

2nd Place with 235 votes & the winner of a $100 Dunkin’ gift card is Cindy S. from Jupiter!

Christmas in the heights of Whoville

3rd Place with 218 votes & the winner of a $100 Dunkin’ gift card is Kevin O. from Lake Worth!

Olson Family Festival of Lights