Holiday Safety: FHP Out in Full Force

Travelers beware! Florida Highway Patrol says they have increased their numbers and will be out in full force this holiday weekend.

According to the statement which was released Tuesday by FHP, they have teamed up with auxiliary members and FHP reserve to make our road ways a bit more safe between November 20 to 25.

Last year there were an estimated 10,659 vehicle crashes and at least 105 people deaths due to the vehicle crashes during this time.

FHP hopes to significantly lower that number.

Besides being a safe driver, you can also help FHP in their efforts by reporting unsafe drivers yourself. Just dialing *FHP (*347).