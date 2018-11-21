Holiday Safety: FHP Out in Full Force

Travelers beware! Florida Highway Patrol says they have increased their numbers and will be out in full force this holiday weekend.

According to the statement which was released Tuesday by FHP, they have teamed up with auxiliary members and FHP reserve to make our road ways a bit more safe between November 20 to 25.

Last year there were an estimated 10,659 vehicle crashes and at least 105 people deaths due to the vehicle crashes during this time.

FHP hopes to significantly lower that number.

Besides being a safe driver, you can also help FHP in their efforts by reporting unsafe drivers yourself. Just dialing *FHP (*347).

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man Found Dead in West Palm; Police Continue to Search for Suspects President Trump pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey 12 students injured in dog attack at elementary school Father of baby allegedly killed by 10-year-old speaks out White House Issues New Rules to Govern Press Conferences, Acosta Keeps Pass Election Finally Over in Florida
Comments