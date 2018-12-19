Holiday Shopping at Palm Beach Outlets Interrupted by Bomb Threat

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the Palm Beach Outlets on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and I-95.

Someone called in the threat to Bed Bath & Beyond Wednesday morning. Police have secured the area and evacuated nearby stores.

Bomb threat at Palm Beach Outlets https://t.co/9J1pw9WlDI pic.twitter.com/JHj6VP1pfQ — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) December 19, 2018

West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the Bed Bath

And Beyond store

Outlets mall pic.twitter.com/SCF9nETI77 — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) December 19, 2018

No suspicious devices have been found.

Earlier today, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called out to investigate a suspicious package in the 2800 Block of Forest Hill Blvd.

Deputies were dispatched to the area after a suspicious object was thrown into a business, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The area was evacuated as a precaution.

UPDATE: eastbound Forest Hill open, westbound still shut down while @PBCountySheriff bomb squad is on scene. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/U9hmINYJSU — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) December 19, 2018

After more than an hour, deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue cleared the scene and opened the roadways. No word yet what the object was.