Hollywood Makes Movie About U.S.A. Moon Landing…Without The U.S.A.!

A new movie called ‘First Man’ is coming out about the U.S. space program’s moon landing. Here’s the problem – there is no shot of the story’s most iconic moment: when Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armsatrong planted the American flag on the moon. There are also no American flags on the spacesuits. Now Buzz has weighed in on it . . .

He posted photos of the ACTUAL moment on Twitter over the weekend, with a hashtag that said, “proud to be an American.”

But Neil’s sons issued a joint statement saying they DON’T think it’s a big deal. They said there are several shots of the flag after it’s been planted on the moon. There’s just no scene of it BEING planted.

They also talked about how the movie isn’t really about the landing itself. It focuses on Neil, and the details behind the mission.

Ryan Gosling stars in the movie, playing Neil Armstrong and he defended the decision last week, saying the filmmakers chose to view the moon landing as a “HUMAN achievement.”