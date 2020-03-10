Home: Michael Buble to guest-star on new 'Property Brothers' renovation show

Evaan KherajMichael Buble and twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, aka HGTV's Property Brothers, are all from Vancouver, Canada, and they happen to know each other. That's one reason why Michael is set to guest-star on the brothers' brand-new HGTV show.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show is called Celebrity IOU, and features the twins teaming with famous folks to do special renovations for the people in the celebrities' lives. Each episode will end with a surprise reveal of the renovation.

The show premieres April 13. Right now, we don't know when Michael's episode will air, but a rep for the singer tells ABC Audio that the episode will focus on a renovation of his late grandfather's former house, which Michael had gifted to his grandpa's caregivers.

The next leg of Michael's tour kicks off March 17 in Jacksonville, FL.

