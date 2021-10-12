Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Reboots A Christmas Classic On Disney+

This Holiday Season A reimagining of holiday classic, “Home Alone” is coming to Disney+ on November 12. The first trailer for “Home Sweet Home Alone” has been released and shows a 10 year old Max Mercer accidentally left behind as his family leaves for Tokyo for the Christmas holiday. Parallell with the Home Alone franchise, Mercer finds himself defending his home (alone) against robbers, played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney. The film also stars, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, and Ally Maki. Are you going to watch the reboot? Which Home Alone is your favorite?