It’s home, sweet home for NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken after their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule made a successful splashdown landing in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday afternoon. The astronauts’ return to Earth from the International Space Station was a historic first, marking the success of the first commercial crew flight test. It was also the first splashdown in more than 45 years! NASA hopes that the successful mission means that the United States will no longer have to “hitch a ride” with Russia to the International Space Station. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine says the commercial partnership marks the start of a new era in human space flight.