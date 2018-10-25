Homeless man admits to fatally stabbing UM student ‘over 60 times’

Wednesday, 28-year-old Robert Wayne Gore was arrested and charged with the murder of University of Miami student Yasser Talal Ibrahim Abualfaraj.

Police say he confessed to entering the 23-year-old’s Coral Gables apartment on Oct. 7 and to fatally stabbing him before fleeing the scene with several stolen items.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gore entered Albualfaraj’s Coral Gables apartment through an unlocked door just before 4 p.m., armed himself with “multiple sharp weapons,” and stabbed the victim repeatedly.

Abualfaraj’s roommate discovered his body hours later.

An autopsy revealed that he had been stabbed more than 60 times, reports say.

The suspect reportedly gave a recorded confession detailing how he carried out the murder and burglary.

Gore who has an extensive criminal history has been charged with first-degree murder and armed burglary.