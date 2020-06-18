Homer A Bad Dad?

A list of bad?
- Homer Simpson
- Daniel Plainview (Played by Daniel Day-Lewis) in “There Will Be Blood”
- Al Bundy (Played by Ed O’Neill) on “Married with Children”
- Frank Gallagher (Played by William H. Macy) on “Shameless”
- Danny DeVito Double-Dip: Frank Reynolds on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and Mr. Wormwood in “Matilda”.
- Jack Torrance (Played by Jack Nicholson) in “The Shining”
- George Bluth Sr. (Played by Jeffrey Tambor) on “Arrested Development”
- Tywin Lannister (Played by Charles Dance) on “Game of Thrones”
- Michael Corleone (Played by Al Pacino) in “The Godfather”
- Darth Vader (Played by James Earl Jones / David Prowse) in “Star Wars”