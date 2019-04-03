Homestead woman arrested for throwing dead cat, attacking police

Monday, a Homestead woman was arrested after she threw a dead cat over a fence bordering her neighbor’s yard and then tried to fight a police officer questioning her about it, police say.

Elizabeth Thompson, 54, told officers at the scene that her dog “grabbed hold of a cat and killed it.”

Officers then asked her why she threw the dead cat into her neighbor’s yard in which she responded by using curse words to describe dislike for him, according to the arrest report.

Thompson became angry when the officer asked her about the incident once more.

She then began yelling at the officer calling him the same curse word she used to describe her neighbor, the report said.

“I should f-word you up,” Thompson told the officer, the report said.

As Thompson was about to strike the officer, another officer grabbed her arms and placed her under arrest, police say.

She faces a charge of aggravated assault.

As of Wednesday morning, Thompson was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $1,000 bond.