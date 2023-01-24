Hometown to honor The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards with statues

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are set to be immortalized with statues in their hometown of Dartford, in Kent, England, with Mick telling The Telegraph he is “honored and delighted with the news.”

The statues are to be created by sculptor Amy Goodman. They will be erected near the Dartford Railway Station where the two childhood friends reunited as teenagers in 1961, started talking about music and decided to form a musical partnership.

Goodman is currently working on the statues in her studio. Once completed, they will be unveiled at One Bell Corner on Dartford High Street.

“Many Dartfordians have gone on to change our world, but in terms of culture and music you don’t get much more influential than The Rolling Stones,” Jeremy Kite, leader of the Dartford Borough Council, tells the paper. “Their music has changed the face of popular music and these lads from Dartford are now two of the most recognizable and loved people in the world.”

He adds, “We want to celebrate that their roots are firmly planted right here in our town and also thank them for the impression they have made on lives.”

