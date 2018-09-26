Honey Boo Boo On Dancing With The Stars Juniors!

There were just so many Honey Boo Boo videos to choose from on youtube! I wanted to post them all!! I have such an obsession with this crazy family! If you do too, or even if you don’t, you know they’re odd, they do their own thing and don’t care what you think! Which makes me worried about how Honey Boo Boo (Alana) will do on Dancing With The Stars Juniors! She eats sketti (ketchup, butter, noodles on the regular), cheese puffs, and mega meals. Then again, now that Mama June is on WeTV’s From Not To Hot, maybe they’re eating better?

According to TMZ, Honey BB is learning that dancing isn’t just twirling around, it’s hard work! I honestly don’t know anyone else on the line up for the show *except for knowing the name Tripp Palin – son of Bristol Palin a 1 time DWTS contestant, and grandson of Sarah Palin*.

Here’s the whole cast for your viewing pleasure!