Honey Cone lead singer Edna Wright dead at 76

Honey Cone in 1970, Edna Wright in front; GAB Archive/Redferns

Edna Wright, lead singer of the chart-topping pop-soul group Honey Cone, died Saturday of a heart attack at a hospital in Encino, California, Best Classic Bands reports. She was 76.

Wright’s sister, girl-group legend Darlene Love, confirmed Edna’s passing in a message posted on her Facebook page Saturday.

“I’m in complete shock and so heartbroken by the sudden loss of my beautiful baby sister,” Love wrote. “Please keep me and my family in your prayers during this very sad time for us.”

Honey Cone hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June of 1971 with “Want Ads.” The all-female trio, which featured Wright, Carolyn Willis and Shelly Clark, also scored top-20 hits with “Stick-Up” and “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show.”

After Honey Cone broke up in 1973, Wright served as a backing vocalist for a variety of well-known artists, including Freda Payne, Cher, Kim Carnes, U2 and Aaron Neville.

Wright was married to Greg Perry, a singer, songwriter and producer who co-wrote “Want Ads” and many other tunes for Honey Cone.

By Matt Friedlander

