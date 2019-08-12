Hootie & the Blowfish Announce ‘Imperfect Circle,’ First Album in 15 Years

Good news for Hootie & the Blowfish fans, the band is getting back together for an album after a 15-year hiatus.

Over the past 15 years Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Jim Sonefeld, and Dean Felber have reunited on occasion for charity events and one-off concerts, while Rucker pursued his solo career.

After a successful reunion tour earlier this year, the guys decided to get back in the studio to record, Imperfect Circle. Mark your calendars, Hootie & the Blowfish’s new album is set to release on November 1st.

Are you excited about a new Hootie & the Blowfish album?