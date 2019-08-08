Hootie & the Blowfish make an "Imperfect Circle": New album coming November 1

Capitol Nashville

Capitol Nashville Hootie & the Blowfish are currently on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album Cracked Rear View...but now they have some new music to celebrate.

Imperfect Circle, the band's first new album in nearly 15 years, arrives November 1. According to the band, the title of the album is a play on "Perfect Circle," a song by R.E.M. that they all love.

"I think it's cool that Imperfect Circle kinda has the same kinda ring to it as Cracked Rear View. You're looking back and you realize that nobody's journey is perfect," says guitarist Mark Bryan. "But here we are: We're all still here, and I think a lot of people can relate to it."

The album's now available for pre-order, and if you do so, you can get early access to a track from the new album, "Rollin,'" before it becomes available for purchase and streaming on September 6. Visit Hootie.com for all the details.

Hootie & the Blowfish's Group Therapy tour with Barenaked Ladies hits New York's Madison Square Garden this weekend.

