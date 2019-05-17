Hootie & the Blowfish to sing "Let Her Cry" on "The Voice" finale

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU PhotobankHootie & the Blowfish will give fans a preview of their upcoming summer tour with a performance on The Voice finale on Tuesday night.

As previously reported, the band has a big tour lined up to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Cracked Rear View, which is one of the best-selling albums of all time. They'll perform "Let Her Cry" from the album on the show.

Later in 2019, Hootie also plans to release their first album of new music in 10 years.

Hootie's Group Therapy tour with Barenaked Ladies kicks off May 30 in Virginia Beach, VA.

Also on The Voice finale, OneRepublic will perform their new single "Rescue Me," and Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie will perform their new collaboration, "ME!"

The Voice finale airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

