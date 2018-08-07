Hop On Board The DIY Face Mask Craze

Nothing feels quite as nice as a good ol’ face mask. And despite all the advances in technology and cosmetics, people and celebrities alike still enjoy raiding through their homes to find the perfect DIY mask ingredients.

You can stick with the classics, by rubbing bananas, honey, or oats into your face. Or you can follow celebs like Priyanka Chopra who is taking it a step further and using other ingredients like turmeric, rose water and lime juice.

This may seem like a lot of work when you can just go to a store and buy a mask, but if you’re worried about toxins, making your own natural beauty products is the way to go.

What’s your favorite DIY beauty treatment?