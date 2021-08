Pepsi has announced it’ll start selling boozy Mountain Dew next year. Pepsi is partnering with The Boston Beer Company, which owns Sam Adams and the hard seltzer brand Truly. They’re calling it “Hard Mountain Dew,” and it’s 5% alcohol. But unlike normal Mountain Dew, it won’t have any sugar. And there’s no caffeine either. What? A photo of the cans shows 3-different flavors. The first one is original Mountain Dew. The other two are Watermelon and Black Cherry. They’ll hit stores early next year.