Host of the NAACP Image Awards Hopes Jussie Smollett Wins

Jussie Smollett is up for an NAACP Image Award for best supporting actor in a Drama series, Empire, and many are wondering if he’ll show up.

Reports are that Smollett is in Los Angeles to attend the awards after all 16 felony charges against him in Chicago were dropped earlier this week.

Host Anthony Anderson tells Variety that he’s happy that the system worked in Smollett’s favor adding it’s not his place, or anyone’s place, to judge Smollett.

Charges against Smollett, of filing a false police report for an alleged racist and homophobic attack, were dropped earlier in lieu of him forfeiting his $10,000 bond and performing 18 hours of community service.

The prosecutor says the deal does not exonerate Smollett, it is simply a just outcome.

The NAACP Image Awards air live Saturday on TV One.